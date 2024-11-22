The Osceola County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Kelsey Glover on Wednesday after witnesses reported she held her 14-year-old daughter, Giselle Glover, underwater in a bathtub at their Poinciana home.

According to Sheriff Marcos Lopez, deputies responded to a 911 call from witnesses i who saw Glover submerge her daughter's head in the tub. The witnesses, another child and a roommate, unsuccessfully attempted to intervene, WESH reported.

When deputies arrived, they wrestled a hammer from Glover, who had allegedly begun attacking the witnesses after the incident. The unresponsive teen was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Sheriff Lopez said the motive behind the tragedy is still under investigation. Glover is currently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery, with more charges pending confirmation of the cause of death.

"This is a heartbreaking case, and we are committed to securing justice for Giselle," Lopez said.

While neighbors reported seeing prior law enforcement presence at the home, Glover has no criminal history. The sheriff confirmed a prior domestic incident involving allegations of battery against the children's father.