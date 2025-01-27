In an unprecedented clap-back, Florida Republicans rejected Governor Ron DeSantis' request for a special session to address immigration and other issues, instead introducing their own immigration bill and overriding one of his budget vetoes, in the first such override of a Florida governor since 2010.

The drama unfolded Monday and marks a big setback for Gov. DeSantis, who has historically wielded extraordinary influence over the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Lawmakers opted not to focus on the governor's proposals, such as imposing criminal penalties on law enforcement officers who refuse to aid deportation efforts. Instead, they introduced the "TRUMP Act."

"Sometimes leadership isn't about being out front on an issue. It's actually about following the leader you trust. I trust President Trump. And I trust Florida law enforcement," Senate President Ben Albritton said, as reported by Politico.

"I want to be careful not to undermine any of President Trump's plan," Albritton added.

The Legislature's decision to instead hold a private session without DeSantis' backing was an unusual move.

The TRUMP Act incorporates aspects of DeSantis' original proposals, like the creation of an "immigration czar" and increased penalties for undocumented immigrants who vote illegally. It deviates DeSantis' from his vision by assigning the immigration czar role to Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, rather than the governor's office.

DeSantis criticized the bill and questioned its logic in a detailed X post, calling it a "bait-and-switch tactic" much weaker than his proposals.

Though the Florida legislature's leadership initially said the call for a special session on immigration enforcement was “premature,” they have now finally agreed to come in and do their job.



I am glad the Legislature’s bill includes many of my proposals, including the… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 27, 2025

"It unconstitutionally removes authority to enforce the law from the governor to a lower-level cabinet agency, the department of agriculture, that does not oversee state law enforcement and whose stakeholders often oppose enforcement measures. By giving enforcement power to the agricultural arm of state government, it ensures that enforcement never actually occurs. In short, it puts the fox in charge of the hen house," DeSantis wrote.

Simpson, a former Senate president and potential gubernatorial candidate in 2026, had previously clashed with DeSantis over budget issues, per Politico.

The Legislature also hit DeSantis by overriding his veto of $57 million earmarked for legislative support services.

"Special sessions should not be stunts designed to generate headlines," said Danny Perez, the newly appointed House Speaker, in critique of DeSantis, per Politico.

While the Legislature is expected to pass the TRUMP Act by Tuesday, speculation looms over whether DeSantis will veto the measure. If he does, legislators have signaled readiness to override him, a move that could deepen the rift within the Florida GOP​​.

This power struggle comes as DeSantis faces waning influence after ending his presidential bid last year. The governor's attempt to regain momentum with a hardline immigration stance has instead brought fractures to the surface and a growing willingness among GOP lawmakers to challenge his authority.

With the regular legislative session starting in March, this conflict could pave further political strife. DeSantis might even call special sessions in retaliation.