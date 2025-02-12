The rise of digital communication means we are now more connected than ever before. The internet, and proliferation of mobile devices and mobile apps allow people to interact with others globally.

Despite this, many are reporting a loneliness epidemic, with a recent Meta-Gallup survey finding one in four people from 142 countries reporting feeling lonely. Additionally, the World Health Organization declared loneliness to be a "pressing health threat" in 2023.

One of the primary reasons for this is that although social media and online discourse might make connecting easier, these connections are ultimately shallow and unfulfilling. Luckily, the issue hasn't gone unnoticed, thanks to a new crop of enterprising entrepreneurs who are finding novel ways to address this endemic problem.

Finding genuine connections through apps

Gordon Sun is a 28-year-old entrepreneur who is all too aware of the issue and has the unique skills and knowledge to tackle this problem head on. He previously worked as a management consultant for Bain & Company, working with Fortune 500 companies and Private Equity firms. Subsequently, Sun became the Head of Strategy and Chief of Staff to the CEO of Cameo, the well-known celebrity video marketplace that has raised over $150M+ in venture capital.

Sun says, "After working as an executive at Cameo for many years, I became increasingly aware that what the world values and deeply needs are more genuine connections. People might have a plethora of friends and followers on social media, but as multiple studies have shown, these don't address loneliness as the connections are largely shallow. Combining this macro trend with the advent of the popularity of mobile apps and cutting edge AI technology, I decided to venture off and start my own company."

In 2023, Sun founded Maestro Art Inc. in Los Angeles, California (doing business as TapTap Entertainment). He recruited a team that included former employees from Amazon, Snapchat, and venture backed startups.

"I created a product studio that will launch multiple consumer apps every year that will connect people in a deeper, more genuine way," Sun explains.

"Most social apps foster shallow relationships, and with the increased move toward urbanization, many individuals feel surrounded by and in touch with millions, yet lonely and disconnected at the same time. In today's world, everything is 'single player', and people don't seem to talk as much to each other. I wanted to fix this."

Sun and his team have released three apps so far. OpenStudio is a commerce app that connects consumers with skilled artisans and craftspeople, while Wasabi brings family and friends together through AI-hosted game nights. TapTap's flagship product thus far is 'TapTap Trivia', which aims to connect college students through daily educational trivia games powered by AI.

Looking to the future, Sun has big plans

Gordon Sun has been an entrepreneur and strategist since he was 14 when he started his first five-figure business doing wedding videography. When he was 17, he directed and produced a documentary about homelessness called "Without a Roof" that aired on Cable TV in Canada.

His experience in the creative arts, combined with his knowledge of business and AI and the key roles in the consumer technology space, make him the ideal person to build a product and gaming studio focused on genuine connectivity.

"Social media is no longer about friends, and I wanted to change that," Sun says. "Apps like TapTap Trivia have proven immensely popular, and it has been played by over 140,000 college students with over 100 US colleges represented. Our rapid growth has shown me how much Gen Z resonates with our mission to connect the world through the power of play."

The company also benefits communities. For example, Sun partnered with the fintech company Acorns to sponsor a March Madness financial literacy-themed trivia tournament last year.

Sun's industry contacts and in-depth knowledge of fields like growth strategy and content creation have certainly helped. He has already raised over $3.7 million in venture financing, and the company was recently valued at an undisclosed eight-figure valuation. And he is not stopping there. Sun has a product roadmap that will see the release of three more cutting edge apps this year.

"Our advantage is that we're a lean startup that iterates fast and incorporates AI into gameplay for never-before-seen experiences. We are building apps and games that connect people in a more genuine way, and the results have been talking for themselves. Our goal is to hit over a million active users by the end of this year."

With loneliness and isolation on the rise, something needed to be done. With his unique skill set and experience, Gordon Sun is uniquely positioned to make meaningful changes and bring people and communities together. With three apps under his belt and more in the near future, Sun's dream of making genuine connections through technology is now a reality.