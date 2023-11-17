Former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of Former President Jimmy Carter, entered hospice care after being diagnosed with dementia in May.

"She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family," the Carter Center said in a statement signed by their grandson Jason Carter. "The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support."

Jimmy Carter, 99, also entered hospice care in February. He's the oldest-living American president in U.S. history and also the one who has lived the longest. He and his wife are also the longest-married presidential couple in the country's history.

The former president led the U.S. as president from 1977 to 1981. A democrat, he was also governor and a state senator in Georgia.

The Carter Center was founded by the couple in 1982, in partnership with Emory University, to advocate for human rights and the alleviation of human suffering, according to its website. "The Center seeks to prevent and resolve conflicts, enhance freedom and democracy, and improve health."

In 2002, Jimmy Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.