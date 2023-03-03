Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a "crazy fool" on Thursday, saying that the inflammatory congresswoman needs to "just shut the hell up."

Steele, who ran the party from 2009 to 2011, has been incredibly critical toward the so-called MAGA wing of the Republican party, which Greene is undoubtedly apart of. Steele gave an interview to MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" Thursday, calling out Greene for her latest "national divorce" comments.

"She has no clue what the hell she's talking about," Steele said. "Why do we listen to this crazy fool? Marjorie Taylor Greene, please just shut the hell up. Do us all a favor. You are an embarrassment to the Republican Party and to the country as a congresswoman."

"We fought that war," he added. "A Republican president lost his life over trying to save the union, and this fool wants to split it? So, here we go. This is the kind of crazy that requires a lot of heavy thinking, because she isn't."

Greene received numerous stark rebukes for her national divorce comments last month.

"We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government," Greene tweeted Feb. 20, adding, "everyone that I talk to says this."

Never one to shy from controversy, Greene is also in the midst of reintroducing legislation from the previous congress that would criminalize the provision of gender-affirming health care to minors.

"It couldn't pass last Congress because, like I said, Nancy Pelosi was the Speaker of the House, and she doesn't believe in gender at all," Greene said Friday at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. "But we have a new Speaker in our Republican majority in the House of Representatives, and I'm going to be introducing my bill ... that will make it a felony to perform anything to do with gender-affirming care"

Four states have enacted laws restricting gender-affirming care for minors in 2023 alone, with Tennessee becoming the latest on Thursday. At least two dozen other states have active legislation that would put restrictions on the health service, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Greene has been a controversial figure throughout her time in congress, actively promoting dangerous conspiracy theories and often arguing completely baseless claims.

Following the election of Rep. Kevin McCarthy to the Speaker position, Greene seemed to be reigning her actions in, at one point rumored to be on the shortlist for former President Trump's running mate in 2024.

The relative calm from Greene was shortlived however, as soon after she began to split from McCarthy, in part due to her belief in the conspiracy that Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was murdered.