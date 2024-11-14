A former Donald Trump official who has become a fierce critic has publicly urged the FBI to investigate Tulsi Gabbard, claiming her views pose "a serious threat to our national security."

President-elect Trump has nominated former Representative Tulsi Gabbard and Representative Matt Gaetz for key positions in his administration. Gabbard was nominated for Director of National Intelligence and Gaetz for Attorney General.

Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, has recently become a Republican, voicing critiques of previous U.S. foreign interventions.

John Bolton, former national security advisor under the Trump administration, now a critic of him and his appointments, views Gabbard's anti-interventionist rhetoric as dangerous.

Bolton recently expressed serious concerns over Gabbard's appointment in an interview with the Hill, calling for an FBI investigation into her alleged promotion of "Russian propaganda" and general stance on military and intelligence matters.

"Given the Russian propaganda that she has espoused over the past period of time, I think she's a serious threat to our national security," Bolton said.

Bolton argued that Trump's picks signal to foreign adversaries, particularly China, a lack of commitment to national security.

"With his announcement of Tulsi Gabbard to be the director of national intelligence, he's sending a signal that we have lost our mind when it comes to collecting intelligence," Bolton said. "Up until a few hours ago, I would have said that was the worst Cabinet appointment in recent American history. Of course, since Matt Gaetz's nomination, he clearly has taken the lead on that score."

Bolton has positioned Gabbard and Gaetz's nominations as potentially reckless choices that undermine confidence in American intelligence and defense, sparking debate among politicians, analysts, and the public.

Gaetz and Gabbard have not publicly responded.

Originally published by Latin Times