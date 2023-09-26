KEY POINTS South Korean actor Lee Sang-yeob's agency has confirmed that he is getting married next year

In June 2021, Lee Sang-yeob joined the cast of tvN's reality-variety show "Sixth Sense 2"

A fortune teller previously predicted Lee Sang-yeob's future in a past episode of "Sixth Sense 2"

A fortune teller's past prediction on Lee Sang-yeob's future in 2021 seemingly coincides with the 40-year-old South Korean actor's present reality.

After the "My Lovely Boxer" star announced Monday that he will be tying the knot with his non-celebrity fiancée in March 2024, an old episode from his reality-variety show "Sixth Sense 2" started resurfacing online.

In the "Sixth Sense 2" episode, which aired in July 2021, Sang-yeob, as well as the other cast members of the show, were given the task of telling fake and real fortune tellers apart. The first fortune teller told Sang-yeob about his future.

Wahhhh!!! congratulations Sangyeob 😍 since when you dating lol??? So one of episode in Sixth Sense the fortune teller predict his future was right. He will get married next year HAHAHAHA!!! But not with Jessi 😂anyway once again congratsss 🥰🤍#LeeSangyeob https://t.co/QuRKmXe07A pic.twitter.com/BhUTQri4lx — ¥𝒶𝓃𝒶‧₊˚❀༉‧₊˚. (@hollysnowyy) September 25, 2023

The fortune teller asked if being in the entertainment industry was Sang-yeob's original choice of work. After the actor said no, he responded that Sang-yeob's fortune had changed.

"Because of the luck that started to enter your life since you turned 30, many things have changed. You'll soon enter the marriage part. You can consider it in the year 2024," the fortune teller predicted at the time.

"Lee Sang-yeob will meet a great woman and live well. When the two meet, he will quit his job," the fortune teller added.

"I'd be willing to only focus on raising my child," Sang-yeob confidently responded, per Allkpop.

True enough, two years later, Lee Sang-yeob was reported to be getting married to his non-celebrity fiancée in March 2024.

The actor's agency, UB Management Group, confirmed the report in a statement, saying, "As reported today, it is true that Lee Sang-yeob is currently preparing for a wedding with his non-celebrity bride-to-be in March of next year."

"However, since they have just started preparing for the wedding, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide detailed information. Once the specific schedule is confirmed, we will notify you again," the agency further explained.

Lee Sang-yeob currently stars in the South Korean drama series "My Lovely Boxer" alongside Kim So-hye, Park Ji-hwan, Kim Hyung-mook, Kim Jin-woo, Ha Seung-ri and Chae Won-bin, among many others.

Here, Sang-yeob plays the role of Kim Tae-young, a cold-blooded sports agent tasked to bring female boxer Lee Kwon-sook (played by Kim So-hye) back to the boxing ring.

Before starring in this drama series, Sang-yeob starred in numerous South Korean dramas and movies and even won awards for being an excellent actor.

Other K-dramas he starred in include "Once Again," "On The Verge Of Insanity," "While You Were Sleeping," "A Little Love Never Hurts," "Eve," "Good Casting," "Love Affairs in the Afternoon" and "Top Star Yoo-Baek," among many others.