Han Jae-suk and Park Sol-mi are married with two kids

Kim Tae-young and Eugene first met in the 2009 drama series "Creating Destiny"

Korean stars are among the best when it comes to hiding their romantic relationships, and some couples have even surprised the fans with their marriages despite denying that they were dating multiple times.

Below is the list of Korean stars who first denied that they were dating but are now married and have started a family.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin

After working on several projects together, most notably Netflix's "Crash Landing On You," Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were faced with several allegations that they were dating, especially because of the oozing chemistry they had on set.

The pair had also been spotted out and about in the U.S., which fueled the dating rumors even more. At the time, Hyun Bin and Ye-jin debunked the rumors, insisting they were only "close friends," per Xports News.

But after dating suspicions sparked again for the fourth time, the couple could no longer deny their relationship. They eventually revealed that their friendship developed into something more.

In March 2022, the couple held a star-studded wedding ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, and are now happily married. They are also parents to a 9-month-old son.

Han Jae-suk and Park Sol-mi

Han Jae-suk and Park Sol-mi surprised the Korean entertainment industry after they admitted to being a couple in 2011. The pair first met while working on the 2010 KBS drama "Merchant Kim Man Deok," and rumors about them dating sparked at the time, though they first denied it.

Two years later, the couple tied the knot at the Seoul W Hotel in Gwangjin-gu, South Korea, according to Soompi. They welcomed their first child a year into their marriage, while Sol-mi gave birth to their second child in 2015.

Interestingly, though the couple is still madly in love, the 45-year-old South Korean actress admitted they slept in separate rooms inside their home during an appearance on KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant." The main reason was so they could take better care of their children, according to KBIZoom.

Ki Tae-young and Eugene

"Creating Destiny" co-stars Ki Tae-young and Eugene are now happily married with two daughters. Interestingly, the couple only started going out after the show ended, contrary to numerous reports.

During their wedding ceremony in 2011, the couple revealed that the first dating rumor that leaked was started by the drama's production company to "draw attention." But at the time, they were only close friends.