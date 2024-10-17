Fox News' Brett Baier appeared to bait Vice President Kamala Harris into calling supporters of Donald Trump "stupid" during their contentious interview on Wednesday.

Baier peppered the Democratic presidential candidate in her first appearance on Fox with questions about immigration, the Biden administration's border policies, her economic agenda and the threat posed by Iran.

During one testy interchange between the two, Baier and Harris clashed over her economic policies, with the Fox News anchor questioning why polls show half of Americans prefer Trump's handling of the economy.

Harris said the American people are "exhausted" by Trump, and went on to say how former members of his administration called him "unfit," "unstable," and "dangerous."

"Madam Vice President, if that's the case, why is half the country supporting him?" Baier asked. "Why is he beating you in a lot of swing states? Why – if he's as bad as you say – that half of this country is now supporting this person who could be the 47th president of the United States? Why is that happening?"

"This is an election for president of the United States. It's not supposed to be easy," Harris said.

"So are they misguided, the 50%? Are they stupid?" Baier suggested.

"Oh, God. I would never say that about the American people. And, in fact, if you listen to Donald Trump, if you watch any of his rallies, he's the one who tends to demean and belittle and diminish the American people," she continued.

"He is the one who talks about an enemy within, an enemy within – talking about the American people, suggesting he would turn the American military on the American people," the vice president said.