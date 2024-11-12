Rumors alleging that Donald Trump is set to name Florida Senator Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State have been circulating as the President-elect begins to form the cabinet for his second administration.

However, many have pointed out that Rubio was once a staunch critic of Trump's. Videos of the two hurling insults back and forth at each other while campaigning for the 2016 election have also resurfaced.

Rubio is not the first potential cabinet pick to have exhibited a former disdain for the President-elect. His own running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, was notoriously critical of his administration before joining his presidential ticket. Furthermore, many additional legislators chosen to join the latest Trump administration actually denounced the President-elect years ago.

Here's a list of Trump's cabinet appointees and potential picks that have been critical of him in the past:

Potential Secretary of State nominee: Marco Rubio

Florida Senator Marco Rubio was highly critical of the President-elect during his first bid for the presidency in 2016. At a 2016 rally in Dallas, Texas, Rubio repeatedly told the crowd that Trump was a "con-artist".

"He is a con artist," Rubio said. "He runs on this idea he is fighting for the little guy, but he has spent his entire career sticking it to the little guy — his entire career."

"He's going to Americans that are struggling, that are hurting, and he's implying, 'I'm fighting for you because I'm a tough guy,'" Rubio continued. "A tough guy? This guy inherited $200 million. He's never faced any struggle."

He then attacked Trump's physical capabilities, insinuating Trump's cowardice.

"The other day, he told a protester, 'I'm going to punch you in the face.' Donald Trump has never punched anyone in the face. Donald Trump was the first guy that begged for Secret Service protection."

Rubio continued to be critical of Trump even after losing the Republican primary to him, lambasting his performance in the presidential debate with then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"People around the world are watching this debate and this campaign and wondering what's happening here, because the things he says are nonsensical," said Rubio

"When you're the most powerful and important nation on earth, you're not always going to be popular," he added. "But the question is, are you respected? And I don't think Donald Trump is going to be respected."

United Nations Ambassador pick: Elise Stefanik

Trump chose New York Representative Elise Stefanik to join his cabinet as Ambassador to the United Nations. Though she is a long-time supporter of the President-elect, Stefanik has launched some harsh criticisms of Trump in years past.

Stefanik was critical of Trump during her freshman term as a Congresswoman, while he was campaigning for his first bid for the presidency. Stefanik, who released her own tax returns, called upon Trump to do the same. She also criticized him for heightening anxieties regarding security amongst his following.

"Unfortunately, it's tapping into the fear today of our security situation." She added, "I think we should expect more substance out of our candidates."

In 2015, Stefanik criticized the then-presidential candidate for misogynistic comments he had made about former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

"I think he has been insulting to women," she said. "I think this may be Mr. Trump's peak moment. And I think we're going to see his numbers change and decline over the coming weeks and months as the other candidates have an opportunity to share their vision for the future of this country."

"We need to ensure that we're increasing our party's ability to reach out to women," she added. "And I work on that in Congress. I care passionately about that. And Donald Trump's comments have not helped that effort. They've hurt that effort."

Homeland Security Secretary pick: Kristi Noem

Though South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she has voted for Trump each time he has run for president, she condemned comments he made in the months leading up to the 2016 election.

In October 2016, a video of Trump and a NBC entertainment reporter Billy Bush from 2005 resurfaced, in which they were caught on a hot mic speaking about women in a demeaning way.

"You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful [women] -- I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait," Trump notoriously said. "And when you're a star they let you do it, You can do anything. Grab them by the p****. You can do anything."

Noem spoke out against Trump's comments on X (then Twitter).

"No one should ever talk about a woman - another person for that matter - in the repulsive way that Donald Trump did. Period," wrote Noem.

National Security Advisor pick: Michael Waltz

Florida Representative Michael Waltz wasn't the biggest fan of the President-elect during his first run for offiee either.

In 2016, during the Republican primaries, Waltz made a video heavily criticizing Trump for the American Future Fund. Waltz derided Trump for "never having served this country a day in his life."

"All Donald Trump has served is himself," Waltz said. "Don't let Donald Trump fool you. Look into his record, and stop Trump now."

Waltz admitted that he got on board with the Trump campaign after Trump was selected following the Republican primary, but that Trump had not been his ideal choice for the Republican presidential candidate.

In 2018, during his first bid for Congress, Waltz was supported by New York hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, known as "Wall Street's biggest Never-Trumper".

"It's just classic that, Paul Singer, Wall Street's most famous Never-Trumper, would be backing Mike Waltz by attacking me, the genuine Trump supporter in the race," said congressional candidate John Ward, who had been running against Waltz.

Vice President pick: J.D. Vance

Perhaps the most well-known example of an anti-Trump politician turning into a MAGA supporter, Ohio Senator and now Vice President-elect J.D. Vance was extremely critical of the President-elect before joining his ticket earlier this year.

As the 2016 presidential election approached, Vance famously wrote that he was going "back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a–hole like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's America's Hitler."

In a 2016 interview about his book, Hillbilly Elegy, Vance stated that his background would have encouraged him to support Trump's presidential campaign, but that he couldn't.

"The reason, ultimately, that I am not ... is because I think that (Trump) is the most-raw expression of a massive finger pointed at other people," Vance said.

Vance went on to delete posts on X (then Twitter) from 2016 in which he referred to Trump as an "idiot" and called him "reprehensible".

Originally published by Latin Times