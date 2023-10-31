KEY POINTS G-Dragon intends to actively cooperate in the ongoing drug-related investigation

The K-Pop star has reportedly submitted his hair and urine samples for testing

He will take "extreme actions" against the spread of speculative and false reports

G-Dragon continues to cooperate with the police in South Korea following allegations of alleged drug use. Most recently, the K-Pop superstar submitted his hair and urine samples for testing.

On Monday, a legal representative for the 35-year-old South Korean rapper — Kim Soo-hyun from K-1 Chamber — released a statement regarding the K-Pop star's case, maintaining that he had never taken drugs and would voluntarily cooperate with the authorities, according to an excerpt obtained by Sports Donga.

"As we have already made clear, Kwon Ji-yong (G-Dragon's real name) has never taken drugs," the statement read. "In relation to this, Mr. Kwon Ji-yong appointed a lawyer this morning and submitted a letter of intent to appear voluntarily along with the senior representative to the drug crime investigation unit of the Incheon Police Agency Metropolitan Investigation Unit."

In the letter of intent, G-Dragon said he would actively participate in the ongoing investigation and submit all the necessary materials needed to "quickly resolve the injustice." Aside from forwarding his hair and urine, he is currently coordinating the schedule for voluntary attendance in court.

Additionally, the BigBang member would also be taking "extreme action" against those spreading false reports on social media, most notably on YouTube, where a former journalist named Lee Jin-ho claimed that the lead lawyer for the case was a former Constitutional Court judge and that G-Dragon could be paying legal fees amounting to KRW 2 billion ($1.5 million).

As of late, a summons schedule has yet to be sent to G-Dragon on the alleged violation of South Korea's Narcotic Control Act. "We are in the process of confirming the details, including the circumstances of the arrest. We are not yet at the stage of considering a summons," an official from the National Police Agency told local media outlets. He added that rapid investigations were ongoing, including procedures such as obtaining witness statements, cellphone forensics, and search and seizure.

It was also reported that it would take up to two to three weeks before the results of the hair and urine tests would be released. Nonetheless, the National Forensic Service was already asked to evaluate the samples quickly.

Recently, about five entertainment personalities have been booked for alleged illegal use of drugs by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, including G-Dragon. "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun is also being investigated at this time and recently tested negative in a simple drug test held last Saturday. Former YG Entertainment trainee Han Seo-hee, former broadcaster Jung Da-eun and the granddaughter of Namyang Dairy Products' founder, Hwang Ha-na, are the others allegedly involved.