Esme refuses to let Spencer raise her baby, but on the Wednesday, March 8 episode of "General Hospital," Esme may realize there is one person she can trust to raise her son.

In the ABC promo video, Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) declares that she is done listening to lies. "GH" spoilers reveal Esme makes an offer to Laura (Genie Francis).

Following the baby's birth, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) told Esme that he would be the best person to raise his half-sibling while she served time in Spring Ridge.

After learning that Nikolas (Adam Huss) held her captive at Wyndemere while she was pregnant, Esme no longer trusted the Cassadine men, including Spencer.

Although New York law will allow Esme to keep custody of her baby in prison for the first 18 months of his life, she will need a long-term plan before that time arrives.

It appears Esme will believe Laura is the key to solving her problems and will make her baby's grandmother an offer. Will Esme give Laura custody of her baby, or will Esme beg Laura for help to keep the Cassadines away from her son?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Spencer tells Laura that Esme wants a fight. "General Hospital" spoilers say Trina (Tabyana Ali) supports Spencer.

Spencer will face another setback in his quest to get custody of Nikolas and Esme's baby, which will cause the young man to become furious. Luckily, Trina will arrive to offer him some support.

However, Trina will first have an awkward encounter with Portia, who she has been avoiding. Trina was devastated after her mother revealed Curtis (Donnell Turner) could be Trina's biological father.

Portia will want to talk, but will Trina be so focused on Spencer that she rejects her mother's plea?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Curtis is stunned, Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) and Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) find common ground, and Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) get new information.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.