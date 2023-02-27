Esme has no recollection of the past and intends to remain in the present. On the Monday, Feb. 28 episode of "General Hospital," Esme's decision may cause Heather to lash out.

In the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Heather (Alley Mills) asks whether Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) is going to say hello to her mother. "GH" spoilers reveal Esme draws a line in the sand.

In the previous episode, Esme had a nightmare about Heather trying to steal her baby. Once Esme was awake, she realized she may have done all the awful things she had been accused of since Heather and Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) are her parents.

After Heather's arrest, she confessed to the crimes of the hook killer to cut a deal that would allow her to visit Esme and the baby in the hospital. However, the unwelcomed reunion will turn into a tense mother-and-daughter face-off.

Other spoilers suggest Heather will lash out and could essentially ruin any chance she has at bonding with Esme. Will Esme refuse to let Heather be involved in her and the baby's life?

Elsewhere in the ABC promo video, Laura (Genie Francis) tells Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) to think before he acts. "General Hospital" spoilers say Laura delivers words of encouragement to Spencer.

Spencer thought he could get revenge against his father by fighting for custody of the new baby so Esme and Nikolas (Adam Huss) couldn't raise the child.

However, now that Spencer knows that Esme and Ryan intentionally ruined his relationship with Nikolas, he may have doubts about his plan.

Esme is also suffering from amnesia and doesn't remember her past as a manipulative schemer. Will Spencer reconsider taking his new sibling away from Esme?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Molly (Haley Pullos) offers her professional opinion, and Curtis (Donnell Turner) confronts Jordan (Tanisha Harper).

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.