Nina can't understand why Carly has not faced consequences for lying about Nina's connection to Willow, but on the Thursday, Feb. 23 episode of "General Hospital," Nina will warn Drew about the dangers of associating with Carly.

In the ABC promo video, Nina (Cynthia Watros) can't understand how Drew (Cameron Mathison) would be Ok with a certain situation. "GH" spoilers reveal Nina issues a warning to Drew.

Nina has been furious after learning Carly (Laura Wright) hid the truth about Nina being Willow's (Katelyn MacMullen) biological mother.

"How much longer can you keep lying to our child?" #GH pic.twitter.com/IIzLKqCEEH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 23, 2023

Although most people, including Willow and Drew, forgave Carly, Nina has remained furious and blamed Carly for ruining her relationship with Willow.

It appears Nina will confront Drew about supporting Carly's lies while also hiding another secret. However, Drew will tell Nina she only has herself to blame for her problems.

Viewers are aware Carly and Drew are hiding their relationship because they are concerned about being charged with insider trading over the failed ELQ-Aurora Media merger.

Will Nina threaten to uncover Carly and Drew's secret to get revenge after Carly hid the truth about Willow?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Josslyn (Eden McCoy) tells Dex (Evan Hofer) she doesn't want their blossoming romance to stop. "General Hospital" spoilers Dex tells a half-truth.

Although Josslyn is content with how her relationship with Dex is progressing, she is bothered by the idea that he still works for Sonny (Maurice Benard). Dex previously told Joss he would tell her the truth and stop working for Sonny within the next few months, but it appears she will become impatient.

Josslyn will want to discuss the issue in hopes that Dex will quit working for the mobster sooner than he planned. Viewers are aware that Dex is also secretly working with Michael (Chad Duell) to take Sonny down.

Will Dex's half-truth convince Josslyn to give him more time before he quits working for Sonny?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Sonny asks Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) for help, Carly provides emotional support, and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is determined.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.