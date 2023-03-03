Spencer believes his new sibling will be better off if he is kept away from Nikolas and Esme, but on the Friday, March 3 episode of "General Hospital," Spencer's plan to get custody of his baby brother may fall apart.

Although Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) claims he wants to protect his new sibling from being raised by Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) and Nikolas (Adam Huss), others suspect Spencer is seeking custody to get revenge. "GH" spoilers reveal Spencer is stymied.

After Esme gave birth, she thought she would be allowed to raise her son while serving time in Spring Ridge. However, Spencer informed Esme that he and Laura (Genie Francis) would care for the baby.

Despite his plan, it appears Spencer will face a setback as he tries to separate the newborn from his mother.

Will Spencer figure out a way to get custody of the baby, or will Esme put up a fight to keep her child?

In the ABC promo video, Molly (Haley Pullos) reveals she is unsure how TJ (Tajh Bellow) will react. "General Hospital' spoilers say Molly is uneasy.

In the previous episode, Molly and Sam (Kelly Monaco) both came up with excuses for why they didn't want to drink during their sisters' brunch with Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth).

Molly initially agreed to have a small glass of champagne but quickly switched to sparkling water. Meanwhile, Sam claimed she was recovering from food poisoning and wasn't interested in drinking.

However, when Kristina went to look for dessert, she found a pregnancy test and realized one of her sisters was hiding a major secret.

Will Molly confess that she may be pregnant, or will Sam admit that she is the owner of the pregnancy test?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is perplexed, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) fishes for info, and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) wants to clear the air.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.