Ava is running out of time to move Nikolas' body, and on the Tuesday, Feb. 28 episode of "General Hospital," she and Austin will scramble to cover up the truth before the police arrive.

In the ABC promo video, Austin (Roger Howarth) tells Ava (Maura West) to count him in for whatever she has going on. "GH" spoilers reveal Ava is in a bind.

In the previous episode, Ava figured out that Elizabeth (​​Rebecca Herbst) was at the police station confessing to helping Nikolas (Adam Huss) hold Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) captive at Wyndemere.

Since Ava attacked Nikolas and hid his body in the stables at Wyndemere, she needs to move his body before the police begin the search to arrest him.

It appears Austin will vow to stand by Ava's side and help her get rid of the evidence, but she will face another problematic situation.

Will Ava and Austin move Nikolas' body before the police arrive, or will they have trouble locating her ex-husband's body?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Trina (Tabyana Ali) tells Curtis (Donnell Turner) that they will have to agree to disagree. "General Hospital" spoilers say Trina sticks to her guns.

Trina was devastated after learning that Curtis may be her biological father. It appears Curtis will visit Trina and suggest they find out the truth, but Trina will be adamant that Taggert (Réal Andrews) is the only father she has.

Will Trina refuse to take a DNA test to find out whether Curtis is her biological father?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Portia (Brook Kerr) surprises Jordan (Tanisha Harper), Elizabeth is grateful to Scott (Kin Shriner), and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) offers support to Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.