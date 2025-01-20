A portrait of retired general Mark Milley was removed from a Pentagon hallway just 10 days after it was unveiled.

An image of the missing spot on the wall was posted by CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand.

It was unclear why it was removed.

Update: this Milley portrait is no longer up in the Pentagon hallway, just 10 days after it was unveiled… h/t @OrenCNN https://t.co/ji77T3Np6l pic.twitter.com/DdUeEEZ9zR — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 20, 2025

Earlier on Monday, President Biden issued a preemptive pardon to Milley.

Milley, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during Trump's first term, told journalist Bob Woodward that Trump was "" and "the most dangerous person to this country."

Milley also revealed that he had secretly called his Chinese counterpart after the Capitol attack to reassure Beijing that the United States remained "stable" and had no intention to attack China.

Trump subsequently wrote on his Truth Social network that "in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!" for Milley.

Since his retirement last year, Milley said he has received "a non-stop barrage of death threats."

At his retirement, Milley defiantly declared: "We don't take an oath to a king, or queen, or tyrant or a dictator, and we don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator ... We take an oath to the Constitution, and we take an oath to the idea that is America, and we're willing to die to protect it."