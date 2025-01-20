President Biden pardoned five members of his family in one of his last actions before leaving the White House.

He pardoned his brother James B. Biden and his wife Sara Jones Biden, his sister Valerie Biden Owens and her husband John T. Owens and his brother Francis W. Biden.

"My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me—the worst kind of partisan politics," Biden said of the pardons. "Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end."

Earlier in the morning Biden had issued pardons for Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley and members of the Jan. 6th Committee.

The president had previously pardoned his son Hunter.