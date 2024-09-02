George Clooney praised President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race as the most "selfless" gesture since George Washington.

Clooney, who wrote an op-ed in July calling for Biden to step down, addressed the issue Sunday at a press conference in Venice with Brad Pitt to promote their film "Wolfs," was asked about what he had written.

"The person who should be applauded is the President who did the most selfless thing that anybody has done since George Washington," Clooney responded.

"All of the machinations that got us there, none of that's going to be remembered, and it shouldn't be," he continued.

"What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who did the hardest thing to do. It's very hard to let go of power — we know that; we've seen it all around the world — and for someone to say, I think there's a better way forward, all the credit goes to him, and that's really the truth," Clooney said.

In his July 10 op ed in the New York Times, Clooney emerged as one of the highest-profile supporters and contributors to Biden's campaign to call for Biden to step aside following his disastrous debate performance in June against Donald Trump.

Clooney wrote then that he "loved" Biden and "considered him a friend," but made it clear it was time for the 81-year-old president to step aside.

"We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won't win the House, and we're going to lose the Senate. This isn't only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor who I've spoken with in private," he said in the op-ed. "Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly."

"Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024," Clooney concluded.

Clooney's comments highlighted a growing list of top donors and A-list celebrities who were urging Biden to step down.

Eleven days later Biden announced that he would end his campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden said in a statement on X July 21.