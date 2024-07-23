Celebrities once more rallied behind the Democratic campaign after President Joe Biden stepped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Those Hollywood stars who had seemingly turned their backs on Biden are now expressing support for a Harris nomination.

Reuters reported that there has been an exciting tone across Los Angeles, as many celebs have started endorsing Harris. Some of the notable stars include Jamie Lee Curtis, Shonda Rhimes and rapper Cardi B. The support from Hollywood is deemed crucial to the campaign since it plays an important role in terms of providing campaign funds.

Damon Lindelof, producer of "Lost," called for the cessation of what he referred to as a "Dembargo," a call that was made to Hollywood supporters to stop their donations to the Democratic Party following the dismal performance of Biden at the debate. On Instagram, Lindelof expressed relief and excitement about the upcoming elections after Biden withdrew from the race.

According to Variety, there were calls from Hollywood for Biden to step down even before his performance in his initial debate with former president Donald Trump. It also noted that they were blaming Jeffrey Katzenberg for having kept Biden on the course despite his disastrous debate performance.

Now, with Biden's endorsement, Harris may have a very paved road towards getting the Democratic nomination. An increase in fundraising and calls for unity before the Democratic National Convention are positive signs for Harris and the party.

"Everyone is grateful for his service and the tremendous accomplishments of his administration, but the division between supporters and donors about whether he should stay or go is now gone," said Gotham Group founder and CEO Ellen Goldsmith-Vein.

"There's a tremendous enthusiasm to unite around Vice President Harris and whoever her running mate is, and I will be right there to support her in any way that I can. This is an opportunity for us to take control of the election and effectively silence the Trump campaign's endless hyperbolic rhetoric about President Biden," she added.

For a long time, Hollywood has earned the nickname as the "ATM for Democrats." In June, George Clooney and Julia Roberts spearheaded a fundraiser, which raised more than $30 million for the party.