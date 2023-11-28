Embattled Representative George Santos, a Republican of New York, is facing another attempt to expel him from the House of Representatives this week.

Representative Robert Garcia, a Democrat of California, introduced Tuesday a new privileged resolution that could force the House to vote within two days on whether or not to expel Santos. Two-thirds of House representatives need to vote in favor of the expulsion for it to pass.

After publicly saying that he expects to be expelled, Santos was more defiant on Monday.

"Expel me and set the precedent so we can see who the judge, jury and executioners in Congress are," Santos posted on X. He said he won't resign.

Earlier this month, the House Ethics Committee unanimously approved a report concluding that there's "substantial evidence" that Santos knowingly caused his campaign to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission, used campaign funds for personal purposes, engaged in fraudulent conduct and violated financial disclosure rules.

The report says Santos spent campaign money on Botox injections, luxury items and even a subscription to adult website Only Fans.

The Committee decided to refer additional "uncharged and unlawful conduct by Santos" to the Department of Justice for further investigation.

Santos, who said he won't seek reelection in 2024, claims the report was "biased" and a "disgusting politicized smear."

Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, a Republican of Mississippi, filed a resolution for the expulsion of Santos one day after the report was released. It's unclear whether he will also try to force a vote on the floor.

On Nov. 1, Santos survived another attempt, by his fellow New York Republican Representatives, to expel him from the House. The resolution failed to get the required two-third vote from the floor.