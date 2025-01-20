The Department of Agriculture has suspended all poultry production at a facility in Georgia, after the bird flu virus was detected.

The Elbert County-based company detected the symptoms of bird flu and it was later confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The company was not publicly identified.

The move stops all poultry exhibitions, shows, swaps, meets and sales in the state have been suspended.

Commercial poultry facilities within a 6-mile radius of the affected facility are also under a two-week quarantine.

"This is a serious threat to Georgia's #1 industry and the livelihoods of thousands of Georgians who make their living in our state's poultry industry," Georgia agriculture commissioner Tyler Harper said.

The agency said it detected the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) in backyard flocks, including 13 chickens and ducks earlier this month in Clayton County.

Officials are working with state and federal authorities to control the spread of the flu, testing processes to make sure all chicken products sold to consumers are safe to eat.

Experts are blaming the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza for egg shortage and price hikes, estimating a 6 to 9 month period needed for the market to recover.

This is the first time since 2022 the country has experienced an outbreak of bird flu.

The USDA found the bird flu virus in 84 commercial and backyard flocks in the last month.

The bird flu virus has also been confirmed in dozens of dairy farms after the FDA tested cheese for H5N1 during a multi-state outbreak last year.