A Georgia judge deliberated Tuesday on whether to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade from overseeing the case against former President Donald Trump and associates, as reported by WSB-TV.

The focal point of the hearing was the testimony of attorney Terrence Bradley, who had previously invoked attorney-client privilege when asked about the relationship between Willis and Wade during hearings earlier in the month. Bradley, a former law partner and divorce attorney of Wade, played a crucial role in the proceedings.

Ashleigh Merchant, representing former Trump campaign staff member Michael Roman, had previously urged the judge to remove Willis and Wade from the case due to what she termed a "clandestine personal relationship" that allegedly began before Wade assumed the role of special prosecutor, creating a conflict of interest. Both Willis and Wade acknowledged the relationship, testifying that it commenced in early 2022, after Wade was appointed special prosecutor, and concluded in the summer of 2023.

During the hearing, Bradley vehemently denied having any knowledge of Willis and Wade's relationship. Despite Merchant's inquiries about Bradley's alleged statement regarding Wade having a garage opener for Willis' home, Bradley claimed no recollection of such a statement, asserting, "I've never seen a garage door opener. I've never been to Ms. Willis' house,'' The Hill reported.

In an intriguing twist, Bradley admitted to speculating when he previously suggested, via text message to Merchant, that Wade and Willis began dating earlier than their stated timeline. Bradley emphasized that his speculations were based on events from years earlier, and he could not recall specific details of when the alleged relationship started.

Furthermore, Bradley testified that he did not possess any knowledge of when the relationship between Wade and Willis actually began, contrary to what he had previously conveyed to Merchant in text messages. These revelations raised questions about the timeline and nature of the relationship in question.

This hearing comes after both Willis and Wade, in earlier testimony, maintained that their relationship was private and not financially advantageous to Willis. Wade admitted to covering some of Willis' travel expenses on his business card but asserted that he received reimbursement in cash.