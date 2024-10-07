A Georgia nursing home resident stabbed another resident after the two became embroiled in an altercation over canned meat.

Two residents of a coastal nursing home got into a verbal altercation after one resident accused another of stealing his can of Vienna sausages, according to The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD). As the disagreement escalated, one of the residents used a knife to stab the other in the chest.

It is unclear if the resident who was injured was the one accused of stealing the sausages.

The attacker was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime. TIPD reported in their weekly recap that the victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

No other information was immediately released.