Minutes after Matt Gaetz announced he is withdrawing his nomination as President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, his wife, Ginger, hinted that her husband may not be returning to Congress.

"The end of an era," she wrote in an X post on Thursday, alongside a picture of the couple on the U.S. Capitol steps.

Trump announced he was nominating Gaetz for attorney general on Nov. 13, leading the Florida congressman to resign from the House of Representatives, a position he has held since 2017.

His shocking withdrawal from the coveted role was allegedly spurred by CNN informing Gaetz that they were planning on reporting on a testimony heard by the House Ethics Committee about a sexual encounter he had with a minor in 2017, amid an ongoing sexual misconduct probe.

.@PaulaReidCNN says Matt Gaetz withdrew from the AG nomination after CNN told Gaetz's office that they were going to report on testimony heard by the Ethics Committee of a second sexual encounter between Gaetz and a 17-year-old in 2017. pic.twitter.com/6n2vB3o7gc — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) November 21, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times