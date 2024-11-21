Ginger Gaetz Hints Husband Not Coming Back to Congress After Withdrawing From AG Nomination
Minutes after Matt Gaetz announced he is withdrawing his nomination as President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, his wife, Ginger, hinted that her husband may not be returning to Congress.
"The end of an era," she wrote in an X post on Thursday, alongside a picture of the couple on the U.S. Capitol steps.
Trump announced he was nominating Gaetz for attorney general on Nov. 13, leading the Florida congressman to resign from the House of Representatives, a position he has held since 2017.
His shocking withdrawal from the coveted role was allegedly spurred by CNN informing Gaetz that they were planning on reporting on a testimony heard by the House Ethics Committee about a sexual encounter he had with a minor in 2017, amid an ongoing sexual misconduct probe.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Canada AI Project Hopes To Help Reverse Mass Insect Extinction
-
Aid Groups Express Horror At US Mines For Ukraine
-
As Trump Returns, China Seizes Chance For Climate Mantle
-
Taxing The Richest: What The G20 Decided
-
US Agency Opens Two Probes Into Ford Vehicles Amid Quality Control Concerns
-
Trump-Inspired Campaign Playbook? Polish Presidential Aspirant Vows To Turn Poland Into 'Crypto Haven'
-
Urban Mosquito Sparks Malaria Surge In East Africa
-
Sex, Drugs And Gritty Reality On Prague's Underworld Tours
-
Defiant Lebanese Harvest Olives In The Shadow Of War
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food