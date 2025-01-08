After years of delivering pure joy and offering a diverse range of mouthwatering flavors, two flavors of Girl Scout cookies are ready to bid us a tearful goodbye.

Yep, it's time to bid adieu to those addictive "S'mores" and "Toast-Yay!" flavors.

But don't get too upset just yet, the beloved Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs will continue to grace the shelves, and we'll always have the memories (and stretchy pants) to show for the phased-out ones, CNN reported.

Every year between January and April, the Girl Scout cookie season exposed us to endless choices rich caramel, chocolate chip, mint, and whatnot. They are the typical cookies we wanted our pantries to smell of but the fans of "S'mores" and "Toast-Yay!" cookies will have to say farewell after The Girl Scouts organization has announced that it will retire two cookie flavors alongside Raspberry Rally.

However, the organization is wary of the fact that the news could spark a mad buying frenzy like two years ago when they were resold online at inflated prices.

As the Girl Scout is continuing to sell other delicious cookie flavors, the organization insists on stocking up on the boxes of retiring flavours still available and calling for young women to participate in cookie program to develop essential skills like entrepreneurship, leadership, and communication.

The Girl Scouts FAQ page notes that buying Girl Scout cookies helps a worthy cause in addition to satisfying your sweet craving. The money raised from cookie sales supports unique neighborhood funds that benefit local communities.

Each box of Girl Scout cooking now will cost $7 a box, a $1 increase from the past two years. The change follows an earlier price rise to $6 in 2023, primarily due to increased production and material expenses. Before that, in 2015, the cost of each box had gone up from $4 to $5.

According to a GSUSA spokesperson, certain specialty items, such as gluten-free cookie options, may have a higher price point due to increased production costs.

The Girl Scouts of the USA are trying to boost their revenue amid the financial struggles. The organization aims to raise membership fees by 160% over the next two years in addition to depending on cookie sales. Instead of the originally suggested $85 per scout, the new membership fees will be $45 for 2026 and $65 for 2027.