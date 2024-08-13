KEY POINTS Girls Club wants to address the inclusivity issue in crypto and memecoins

Women are still underrepresented in crypto and crypto investing: Token advisor Marcie Jastrow

The new token also seeks to promote awareness on women's issues outside crypto

In a cryptocurrency world where memecoins are dominated by male-themed characters, a new token is taking the market by storm as one of the very memecoins with the goal of balancing the ratio and improving gender issues in decentralized finance: Girls Club ($GIRLS).

What is $GIRLS?

The token, which was launched a little less than a month ago, is a woman-centered spin-off of Matt Furie's popular cartoon "Boy's Club." The cartoon includes lead character Pepe, who inspired $PEPE, one of the current leaders in the memecoin space. The cartoon also includes $BRETT, which is dubbed as the $PEPE token's best friend on Ethereum layer 2 blockchain Base.

But unlike other memecoins, Girls Club is more than a crypto token for fun. It is a movement and a platform where both men and women can express themselves, share humor, connect with others around the world, and establish a sense of community and empowerment.

"Girls Club addresses the need for inclusivity in the often male-dominated world of cryptocurrency and memecoins by fostering a space that values creativity, connection and support," the team behind $GIRLS said in a statement.

Representing an underrepresented group

There is a "unique and untapped market" in the crypto and broader crypto investment landscape, token advisor Marcie Jastrow told International Business Times. "Despite being a majority of the overall population, women remain underrepresented in the crypto investing space. By recognizing this market opportunity and leveraging the Girls Club token network, investors and investment organizations have the potential to tap into a vast and influential demographic that is eager to engage with innovative financial opportunities," she said.

For Jastrow, the market opportunity for $GIRLS provides a chance for investors to reach a "diverse and inclusive audience" while also helping drive financial inclusion for women and fostering empowerment and growth within the sector. "The Girls Club token network offers a strategic entry point for businesses to connect with female investors, support their financial journey, and contribute to a more equitable and prosperous future for all," she said.

Jastrow, a two-time Emmy Award winner and a renowned futurist, brings a wealth of knowledge, industry connections, and decades of creative industry and fintech experience to the Girls Club network. She is recognized for her ability to bring together teams and workflows for projects of various sizes to succeed. Her vast experience as one of the wider tech industry's impeccable connectors is expected to help Girls Club realize its potential as one of the most important projects in the crypto industry.

Awareness where it lacks

$GIRLS aims to provide women crypto investors with a safe learning environment where they can express themselves freely. It also seeks to promote awareness and support for women's issues and causes outside of crypto and memecoins. "While girls run this club (and the world), and Girls Club and $GIRLS is focused on making sure the future is female, men are more than welcome to contribute to the community (but no mansplaining, please)," the $GIRLS team said.

Girls Club is on a mission to pioneer inclusivity. With Jastrow's influential network, combined with the network's engaging, education-centric content strategy, $GIRLS is positioned to build a thriving, engaged community in the crypto space where women have the potential to inspire more women to explore blockchain technology and crypto. This "grassroots approach" is expected to contribute to a more diverse and robust crypto ecosystem.

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that as of late Monday, $GIRLS is up by over 2% in the last 24 hours and has been in the week-long rally of over 10% in the past week.