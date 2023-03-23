KEY POINTS Gisele Bündchen said the end of her marriage to Tom Brady was not due to his career decisions

The supermodel said things happened gradually, noting that marriages aren't built or broken overnight

Bündchen said tabloids made her "somebody who is against football"

Gisele Bündchen is getting candid about her marriage to and split from Tom Brady, months after they finalized their divorce.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Bündchen addressed the rumor that she and Brady divorced in October 2022 due to him backtracking on his decision to retire from the NFL in March last year.

Following Brady's decision to return for a 23rd NFL season, multiple outlets reported that the Brazilian supermodel was unhappy with his move and that they fought over it.

However, Bündchen said that the speculation that she left the athlete due to his football career isn't true.

"That takes years to happen," Bündchen said, noting that marriages aren't built or broken overnight.

She denied the claims that she gave Brady an ultimatum that if he continued his career, their marriage would be over, calling the characterization "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard."

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," Bündchen explained while sounding emotional during the interview. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel went on to slam tabloids for allegedly making her "somebody who is against football."

"Are you kidding me? I learned about it! I used to joke that I was going to be able to be the ref because I've watched so many games. And I loved it," the model said.

When asked which stories about their split were not true, Bündchen said, "Everything."

"Like, I would give up my dream because of..." she said, before the interviewer quipped, "One more season?"

"Wow, people really made it about that. What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," Bündchen responded, adding, "It's not so black and white."

The supermodel said that what happened between her and Brady was gradual. Apparently, they grew apart.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she said. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."

Last month, Brady announced via a video on social media that he was retiring from football "for good."

At the time, Bündchen shared well wishes for Brady and for his future in the comments section, writing: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."