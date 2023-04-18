KEY POINTS Gisele Bundchen shared a video of her enjoying a bike ride on Instagram

Gisele Bündchen is enjoying her time and has been sharing inspirational messages on social media after her divorce from retired footballer Tom Brady.

Bündchen has continued to cheer her fans by sharing a fun video of her riding her bicycle on Instagram. She visibly enjoyed the ride and even kicked her legs out while gliding down a decline.

The Brazilian supermodel accompanied the post with an inspirational message.

"We all have our fair shares of trials," she wrote. "Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow. Nothing is permanent. So let's enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!"

She also chose a song that matched her message by picking ADMT's cover of Trinix x Rushawn's "It's A Beautiful Day."

"Lord, I thank you for sunshine / Thank you for rain / Thank you for joy / Thank you for pain / It's a beautiful day," the song played.

Bündchen's post received several reactions from fans who were happy to see her having fun. Some also said it was timely because they needed the message.

"Thanks to you and your book, I am a meditation practitioner, will be 3 years old. My dream is to thank you, so if you see this comment, gratitude for your life, you made me born for life," one commented.

"This post came at a time when I'm very low astral, feeling not belonging to something I can't explain. Low self-esteem [crying emoji] it's hard to be strong all the time," another wrote.

"Time passes and forever young Not the young-looking guy But the youthfulness of feelings and actions. Maturity teaches us that small attitudes in our day like this act of riding a bike with a teenager brings us happiness that we had when we were children," a third commenter wrote with multiple red heart emojis.

Bündchen and Brady sparked marital strife last year when he decided to continue his football career after announcing his retirement on Feb. 1, 2022. They had never addressed the various speculations about their marriage but confirmed that they finalized their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she denied leaving Brady due to his decision to continue his career. The supermodel claimed that characterizing her as someone who gave him an ultimatum was "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard."

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," Bündchen explained while sounding emotional during the interview. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Brady and Bündchen share two children — a son, Benjamin, 13 and a daughter, Vivian, 10. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is also a dad to Jack, 15, whom he shares with his other ex, Bridget Moynahan.