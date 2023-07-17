KEY POINTS Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin will star in a new Netflix series

The upcoming series is based on the novel "The Trunk" by Kim Ryeo-ryeong

"The Trunk" will mark the first project the two stars will work on together

South Korean stars Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo will be starring together in a new Netflix series.

On Monday, Netflix announced that the "Another Miss Oh" actress and the "Train to Busan" actor will play a couple in the upcoming South Korean drama series "The Trunk."

"The Trunk" is based on the novel of the same name by writer Kim Ryeo-ryeong, who also wrote "Wandeuk" (Punch) and "Elegant Lies." It will revolve around NM, a secret marriage service agency that sets up clients with a contract-based marriage life with their desired partner.

호숫가에 떠오른 트렁크, 그로 인해 밝혀지기 시작한 비밀스러운 결혼 서비스.



서현진, 공유의 이상한 결혼 이야기가 시작됩니다. <트렁크>, 오직 넷플릭스에서. pic.twitter.com/2LD7boH2Tg — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) July 17, 2023

Seo will play the role of In-ji, an employee of NM who sets up fixed-term marriages, while Gong will play the role of Jeong-won, a music producer consumed by the anxiety and loneliness of his past.

Jeong-won will find himself in an unexpected marriage contract with In-ji. The two characters, each with their own secrets and painful experiences, will get to know each other until a whirlwind of events happens due to a mysterious trunk found in the depths of a lake.

"The Trunk" will be helmed by director Kim Gyu-tae of "Our Blues" and "It's Okay, That's Love" and penned by writer Park Eun-young of "Hwarang."

According to Soompi, "The Trunk" will mark the first project that Seo and Gong, who are both managed by Management SOOP, will work on together.

The broadcast schedule for the new South Korean drama series has yet to be announced.

Seo debuted as the main vocalist of the K-pop girl group M.I.L.K. in 2001. After the group disbanded in 2003, she released songs as a solo artist before transitioning into acting.

The 38-year-old actress made her acting debut in the musical "The Sound of Music" in 2006 before appearing in several TV series and movies.

Although best known for her leading role as Oh Hae-young in the romantic comedy series "Another Miss Oh," she also starred in other K-dramas, including "Dr. Romantic," "The Beauty Inside," "Temperature of Love," "You Are My Spring," "Bring It On, Ghost" and "Black Dog: Being A Teacher," among many others.

Meanwhile, Gong – whose real name is Gong Ji-cheol – is known for his movies "Train To Busan," "Seobok," "Kim Ji-Young: Born 1982" and "Silenced," among many others. He also starred in numerous K-dramas, including "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," "Big," "Coffee Prince" and "The Silent Sea."

Gong will also appear in the second season of Netflix's hit series "Squid Game" after appearing as The Salesman in the first season.