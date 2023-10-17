KEY POINTS India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai had a virtual interaction Monday

Modi pushed the idea of bolstering the country's domestic manufacturing capabilities through the "Make in India" initiative

He also encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian languages

Tech mogul Sundar Pichai and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a virtual interaction about expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Pichai later thanked Modi for the "terrific meeting" to "discuss Google's ongoing commitment to India." They talked about Google's plans to strengthen financial inclusion in the South Asian country, where residents have well-embraced digital technologies.

"During the interaction, Prime Minister and Mr. Pichai discussed Google's plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement Monday.

Thank you PM @narendramodi for the terrific meeting today to discuss Google's ongoing commitment to India, and how we are expanding our operations, leveraging AI, and increasing our partnerships. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 16, 2023

The prime minister lauded Google's partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India. He also strongly pushed the idea of bolstering India's domestic manufacturing capabilities through the "Make in India" initiative.

The Indian leader encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian languages.

"Prime Minister appreciated Google's partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India," the statement said. "Prime Minister acknowledged Google's 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian Languages. He also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for good governance."

The U.S.-based tech giant has plans to open a global fintech operations center at India's Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). In June, Pichai said the fintech operations center in the western state of Gujarat would "cement India's fintech leadership, thanks to UPI and Aadhaar. We will build on that foundation and take it globally."

During Monday's interaction, Pichai noted that Google's vision for India includes leveraging the "strength and reach" of GPay and UPI (Unified Payments Interface — an instant payment system developed in India).

"Prime Minister welcomed Google's plans to open its global fintech operations center at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar," the statement said. "Mr. Pichai informed the Prime Minister regarding Google's plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI. He also emphasized Google's commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India."

Modi also invited Google to contribute to the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) summit, which India is hosting in December.

GPAI currently has around 29 members, including India, the U.S., the U.K., the European Union (EU), Australia, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and others. India assumed the chair of GPAI in November 2022.