A Republican Congresswoman and Harvard alum sharply condemned the university as a symbol of "academic rot" after the school pushed back against demands from the Trump administration.

Following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, political tensions flared across American campuses, with Harvard drawing particular scrutiny for how it handled pro-Palestinian activism and free speech debates.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), a 2006 graduate of Harvard, became one of the institution's most vocal critics, accusing the university of failing to uphold moral and academic standards, the university's student newspaper the Harvard Crimson reported. Tensions intensified when the Trump administration allegedly pressured Harvard and other universities, a move seen by some as politically motivated interference.

Stefanik escalated her criticism on social media, denouncing Harvard's decision to resist the Trump administration's efforts as emblematic of deep-seated issues in higher education.

"Harvard University has rightfully earned its place as the epitome of the moral and academic rot in higher education," she posted on X, also calling for the elimination of federal funding to the university.

Meanwhile, Harvard's refusal to comply was praised by prominent progressives like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, who framed the university's stance as a bold defense of constitutional and institutional independence.

While the White House and key federal agencies have remained silent on possible next steps, questions loom over whether legal or financial consequences could follow.

