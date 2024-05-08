The conflict between Palestine and Israel has certainly breached boundaries as it somehow made its way to the core of the House of Representatives as Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon filed a resolution against Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, following her suggestion that some Jewish students may actually be "pro-genocide."

According to Bacon, the resolution will not be privileged, hence, there is no hurry within the House at all to put the motion forward to a vote. Although, he said that he will be working with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and the leadership of the GOP on timing.

Bacon told reporters Tuesday that calling Jewish Americans "pro-genocide" was unacceptable. "It's unacceptable to say, calling Jewish Americans that are Americans, calling them pro-genocide...It's just unacceptable. So I want to take a bold stand," he was quoted as saying by The Hill.

Omar is among the three Muslim representatives in Congress. She caught the attention of Bacon with the statements she made when she was invited to speak in front of pro-Palestinian protestors at Columbia University. It was during her speech that she insinuated that Jewish students are classified as either "pro-genocide" or "anti-genocide."

"I think it is really unfortunate that people don't care about the fact that all Jewish kids should be kept safe, and that we should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide," Omar said when she was asked about antisemitism on campuses.

The statement of Omar did not sit well with many members of Congress. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) viewed Omar's statement as one "encouraging violence against Jewish students." House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (Calif.) said it would not be the language she would use if asked to comment about the subject.

The head of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Jonathan Greenblatt described the statements of Omar as "abhorrent."

"It is abhorrent that a sitting member of Congress would slander an entire group of young people in such a cold, calculated manner. This is how people get killed," Greenblatt wrote on X.

Bacon told reporters last week that it was one thing to protest Israel, but accosting Jewish students is wrong.

"To generalize, to say that the Jewish students are responsible for this and treat them that way, that is antisemitism, right? It's one thing to protest Israel, but to stretch it over and accost Jewish students is wrong," Bacon said.

"I'm working on a bill right now to call out Omar for what she said. She's talking about pro-genocide or anti-genocide Jewish students...all this talk is all wrong because Jewish Americans are Americans. Quit treating them that way," he further added.