Republican lawmaker Don Bacon slammed Elon Musk for calling a Democratic senator a "traitor" for visiting Ukraine.

Bacon, who represents the only congressional district in Nebraska that President Donald Trump lost in the recent election, defended Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly while speaking to CNN's Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju on Monday.

"It's not decent, it's not right," Bacon told Raju, according to an X post. "I don't agree with Senator Kelly on some things, but we don't call each other a traitor, and I think it reflects bad on the White House."

Raju then prompted Bacon to explain why Musk's comment reflects poorly on the White House.

"Because he represents the White House when he says that," Bacon responded, per an X update from Raju.

"And, also, going after the foreign minister of Poland, I don't think's right either. I respect Elon and all that he's done, but call people traitors and names that are foreign leaders," Bacon continued.

On Monday, Musk threatened to shut off his Starlink satellite internet system in Ukraine. Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski reminded Musk that his country paid for its use in Ukraine, and they would search for another network if threatened. Musk then call Sikorski a "small man," the BBC reported.

"His job was to do an audit of what we're spending on, I think we should have more discussion for when we fire people, cut people, know what the consequences are, but it doesn't reflect well on our country when this goes on," Bacon told Raju.

As the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created to cut wasteful spending, Musk and his team have overseen historic cuts to the federal workforce, which has been hindered by misfires involving mission-critical employees.

Additionally, DOGE has closed federal buildings, terminated contracts, began eliminating entire programs, including the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), founded by John F. Kennedy in 1961, and restricted scientific research.

Originally published by Latin Times