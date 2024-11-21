Former Rep. Matt Gaetz's short-lived nomination for U.S. Attorney General reportedly faced insurmountable opposition within his own party, including Mitch McConnell, according to sources close to Gaetz.

At least four Republican senators, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, were "implacably opposed" to his confirmation, the New York Times revealed.

The other GOP senators identified were Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and John Curtis of Utah. Even under the new Republican-led Senate that takes office in January, four GOP nay votes would be enough to kill Gaetz's confirmation.

Gaetz privately confided to allies that conversations with senators and their staffs made it clear that his nomination faced a steep uphill battle. Gaetz, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump, ultimately withdrew from consideration on Thursday.

Gaetz's decision followed reports of new allegations of sexual misconduct, including claims of a second encounter with a minor during his time in Congress. These revelations reportedly compounded concerns among lawmakers about his ability to lead the Justice Department, already under scrutiny due to his history of controversy and an ongoing ethics probe.

In a statement, Gaetz framed his withdrawal as a pragmatic move to avoid delaying Trump's transition plans. "While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," he wrote.

The opposition from key Republican senators likely sealed Gaetz's fate. With his withdrawal, the spotlight now shifts to Trump's next nominee to run the DOJ.

Originally published by Latin Times