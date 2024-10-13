Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has apologized after apparently using a Dorito chip as a stand in for a Communion host in an Instagram post.

The Michigan Catholic Conference fired off a response to the post on Friday, saying the governor was mocking their religion, which triggered Whitmer's mea culpa.

"It is not just distasteful or 'strange,' it is an all-too-familiar example of an elected official mocking religious persons and their practices," conference CEO and President Paul Long complained in a statement. "While dialogue on this issue with the governor's office is appreciated, whether or not insulting Catholics and the Eucharist was the intent, it has had an offensive impact."

The stunt — in which Whitmer places a chip on the tongue of kneeling popular podcaster Liz Plank as if she's receiving a host — was staged to promote the 2022 CHIPS Act, signed into law by President Joe Bide that provided $280 billion for domestic research in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and semiconductors. A post caption warns that the program, important to Michigan jobs, would be at risk if Donald Trump wins the White House

Whitmer apologized Saturday for the video following the complaint, emphasizing that it was not her intention to "denigrate someone's faith."

"Over 25 years in public service, I would never do something to denigrate someone's faith. I've used my platform to stand up for people's right to hold and practice their personal religious beliefs," Whitmer said in a statement.

"What was supposed to be a video about the importance of the CHIPS Act to Michigan jobs, has been construed as something it was never intended to be, and I apologize for that."