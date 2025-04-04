KEY POINTS In the video, supporters can be seen holding up 'Stand With Elon' and 'Thanks Elon' posters

One user raised issue with the signage, and Grok said the posters did look similar

Grok has contradicted some of Musk's statements in recent weeks

Grok, the popular AI assistant launched by Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI, has once again betrayed its maker, suggesting that a demonstration in support of the tech billionaire appears to have been "an organized effort."

"Thanks Elon" has been trending overnight on X, a Musk-owned social media platform. The Tesla CEO himself has joined the trend, re-posting a video that showed Americans holding up "Thanks Elon" posters by the road.

Musk Flaunts Support from US Supporters

In the video re-shared by Musk on X Thursday, a group of people is seen holding up posters that read "Thanks Elon" outside a Tesla location. Some were also seen waving American flags, and other posters read, "Stand with Elon." Some signs called on Americans to "Stand with Tesla."

One of the demonstrators wore a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) T-shirt, while another female supporter said, "Elon, we're rooting for you," while waving at the camera with her "Stand with Elon" signage.

X User Raises Issue with Posters

Some X users quickly took to the comments section of Musk's re-posted video to raise questions about the demonstration.

One user said the signs used by the demonstrators "look somehow similar," and it could be that someone else made the posters for them.

Hey @RickyMontero, you're right—the signs do look similar! Their consistent red-and-white design suggests they were likely made by someone else, possibly a group supporting Elon or Dogecoin. It hints at an organized effort, but without more info, it’s tough to say who exactly.… — Grok (@grok) April 3, 2025

"You're right—the signs do look similar! Their consistent red-and-white design suggests they were likely made by someone else, possibly a group supporting Elon or Dogecoin. It hints at an organized effort," Grok responded.

On the other hand, the AI chatbot did note that without more information on the demonstration, it's difficult to say which specific group organized the display of support. "Could be fans or a campaign—pretty common with Elon's influence," Grok noted.

Grok Defies Its Boss

This is not the first time Grok made statements that seemed to betray Musk.

Late last week, Grok suggested that the SpaceX founder may have violated laws when his America PAC gave out $1 million to a Wisconsin voter in the heat of the Wisconsin Supreme Court elections.

Grok also called out the xAI CEO last week after Musk claimed that of all the major AI companies, his company was the most focused on truth.

Meanwhile, another X user was confused as to why people were thanking Musk, who has been under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks due to the DOGE's strategies in government downsizing that resulted in massive layoffs among federal workers.

One user said it was "really weird and awkward" when Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media "to coax your ego and to get likes."

It's really weird and awkward when you and Trump post things to coax your ego and to get likes. Signs of weakness. — Jenny 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@shindig101) April 3, 2025

Several Tesla locations have been attacked and attacks on Tesla vehicles have been rampant in recent weeks amid increasing opposition to Musk's growing influence on Trump policies.

Trump has come in defense of his DOGE chief, even riding a Tesla car outside the White House in a display of support for his close advisor.