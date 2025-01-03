A grim inventory of items recovered from the Tesla Cybertruck involved in Wednesday's explosion outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel have been revealed by authorities.

Believed to be detonated by Matthew Livelsberger, a decorated Green Beret, the explosion was contained within the truck, limiting external damage. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill emphasized that the body recovered from the vehicle was burnt beyond recognition, delaying a positive identification.

Among the items recovered were:

• Weapons: A charred rifle and a melted handgun, the latter found at the driver's feet. Officials believe the handgun was used in a self-inflicted gunshot that preceded the explosion. Both firearms were legally purchased.

• Explosives: Firework mortars and camp fuel canisters packed into the truck bed, which caused the explosion.

• Digital Devices: An iPhone and a smartwatch, both heavily damaged but potentially containing valuable data for investigators.

• Identification: Burned military IDs, a passport, and credit cards linked to Livelsberger.

• Miscellaneous Items: Scattered remnants of personal belongings and evidence of makeshift explosive devices.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill confirmed the truck's steel construction absorbed much of the force. The explosion "vented out and up," sparing Trump's hotel, located just feet away. Seven people sustained minor injuries.

Confusion surrounds the rudimentary nature of the attack, which seemed to have fallen short of its intended devastation, contradicting Livelsberger's extensive military background. As a decorated veteran who served in the highly-specialized Green Berets since 2006, Livelsberger is expected to have possessed a sophisticated knowledge of explosives.

While the FBI has found no connection between the Las Vegas incident and the New Orleans terrorist attack carried out hours earlier, both incidents have raised questions about potential underlying links, including both men's military service, and time spent at Fort Bragg. Law enforcement continues to examine Livelsberger's recovered devices for further evidence.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the Cybertruck's role as incidental, stating on social media that the explosion resulted solely from the items carried in the truck bed.