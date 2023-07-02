KEY POINTS Hailey Bieber appeared on Bloomberg's original series, "The Circuit With Emily Chang"

She said the "made-up" feud between her and Selena Gomez was not really about her or the singer

Hailey believes it was about "the vile, disgusting hatred" that can come from "twisted and perpetuated narratives"

Hailey Bieber has slammed the rumors of a feud between her and her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The 26-year-old model discussed being pitted against Gomez during an appearance on Bloomberg's original series, "The Circuit With Emily Chang." Hailey shared that she believes the "completely made-up" feud was not really about her or the singer.

"I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous," she said. "And I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being OK with the kind of division that it caused because I'm not OK with the kind of division that it caused. I don't like this whole idea of team this person and team that person -- I'm just not about that."

Hailey went on to say that she wanted to unite people, not divide them.

"I want to be able to bring people together," she continued. "And I think that was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and you can bring people together and it doesn't have to be about this divisive nature."

In mid-June, Hailey asked her followers to stop the hate via social media, seemingly in response to her fans leaving nasty messages on Gomez's posts.

"If you're leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone's posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will ever support or condone hateful, mean or nasty comments," she wrote via Instagram Story. "Doing that is not supporting me ... if you are participating in that you are part of a culture that I want no part of."

Back in March, Gomez squashed the rumors of a feud between them when she asked fans to stop sending "death threats" to the Rhode Skin founder on her behalf.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Hours after the "Only Murders in the Building" star's post, Hailey took to social media to thank Gomez.

"I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as [she] and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and [me]," Hailey wrote on Instagram Story.

"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together," she continued.

Hailey also seemingly denied the speculation that she shaded Gomez in her social media posts, adding, "Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended."