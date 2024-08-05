Vice President Kamala Harris has just gained the support of another strong union, UNITE HERE. The hospitality workers' union has endorsed the vice president, indirectly criticizing former President Donald Trump's efforts to win over those in the hospitality industry.

The Associated Press reported that Trump had previously promoted his promise to the hospitality sector to exempt their tips from government taxation.

According to Gwen Mills, the union's president, Harris has already proven her credibility when it comes to supporting unions. In contrast, she described Trump as merely "making a play" for votes.

During his June 9 rally in Nevada, Trump proposed exempting tips received by those in the hospitality sector from taxes.

"To those hotel workers and people who get tips, you are going to be very happy because when I get into office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips, people making tips," Trump said.

His proposal was actually well-received by two Democratic senators from Nevada, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen.

The union's endorsement came with a commitment from its members to knock on 3.3 million doors for the vice president, especially in swing states, including Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Forbes reported that both Trump and Harris are currently competing over their fundraising totals. Harris has raised more money than Trump. The Harris campaign, formerly the Biden campaign, raised $284.1 million, while Trump's camp raised $217.2 million between January 2023 and June 30, 2024.

By the end of June, Trump's campaign had a cash advantage over both campaigns. At that time, Trump's camp had $128.1 million on hand, compared to $96 million for the Democrats.

Recent reports reveal that Harris' camp has raised $310 million and has $377 million in cash on hand, while Trump's camp has raised $138 million and has $327 million in cash on hand.