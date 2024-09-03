Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her opposition to the planned sale of U.S. Steel to Japan's Nippon Steel, saying that the company should stay domestically owned.

The vice president aired her thoughts on the matter during a joint campaign appearance with President Joe Biden in Pennsylvania. Her stance echoes what the White House has been saying for a month now with regard to the planned sale of the company, CNBC reported.

Harris made her remarks on Labor Day, as she spoke to union members of Pittsburgh. She described U.S. Steel as a "historic American company," adding that it is important for the nation "to maintain strong American steel companies."

"U.S. Steel should remain American-owned and American-operated, and I will always have the backs of America's steelworkers," Harris noted. Her statement also exemplified her policy position.

Biden has been opposing the sale of U.S. Steel to the Japanese company because he believes that it would hurt the steelworkers of the country.

Facing the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Biden emphasized that Harris was the only "rational" choice for the country's next chief executive. He also underscored that electing Harris as the next president of the U.S. will be the "best decision" that the workers will make.

In April, when the president hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit, the latter was asked by a reporter about the planned U.S. Steel sale, whether he thinks that U.S. politics could influence it.

At the time, Kishida responded, "Japan believes that appropriate procedures based on law is being implemented by the US government," CNN reported.

When the president was asked the same question, he said that he stands with the American workers, as well as the allies of the country overseas.

Representatives from both U.S. and Japanese companies did not give a comment then.

U.S. Steel, in a statement Monday, said it remains "committed to the transaction with Nippon Steel, which is the best deal for our employees, shareholders, communities, and customers."

The deal should be approved by Justice Department and the Committee on Foreign Investment to close. The committee, which includes the secretaries of treasury, commerce, defense, state, homeland security and the attorney general, is the one that evaluates takeovers on national security grounds.