Harris and Trump Campaigns Arguing Over When Mics Will Be Live During Debate: Report
The fight over the rules comes as the former president hints at dropping out of the debate
Officials with the campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are reportedly not able to come of a full agreement on the rules for a planned debate hosted by ABC News.
The issue apparently centers around when the microphones will be turned on or "hot" during the debate.
The Harris campaign wants the mics on during the entire debate, Politico reported on Monday morning.
That is a reversal from the rules President Biden's team came up with when they agreed to two debates with Trump. One of the requirements that Biden demanded was that the mics would only be hot when it was their turn to talk.
Politico reported that Harris wants the mics to be hot at all times, noting that is how debates have traditionally operated.
The report claims that Trump's team wants the mics to be turned off when it is not their turn to talk.
Harris's team apparently is hoping that Trump goes off the rails with outbursts and viewers would be able to hear his outbursts.
President Biden dropped out of the presidential race a few days after a wooden, stumbling performance against Donald Trump in a CNN debate.
After Harris took the Democratic nomination in his place she agreed to take part in the second debate that Biden had agreed to take part in but did not agree to the same rules, which included the muted mics.
On Sunday, Trump hinted that he might pull out of the ABC debate.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, he complained about ABC bias and asked, "Why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?"
He added, "They've got a lot of questions to answer!" and "Stay tuned!"
Trump has previously proposed a debate on MAGA-friendly Fox News with a full audience.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Organized Crime Surge Threatens Chile's Longstanding Status As A Security Haven In Latin America
-
Pilloried South African Beauty Queen Gets Second Chance In Nigeria
-
Flawed Boeing Mission To Return To Earth With Rival SpaceX
-
JD Vance Calls Dig Against 'Childless Cat Ladies' A 'Joke'
-
Mary Trump Mocks Republican National Convention As 'White People's Funeral' Before DNC Spark And Fire
-
Court Grants Emergency Hearing Against Trump Over Unauthorized Use Of Isaac Hayes Song: Son
-
Awkward: RFK Jr. Has Called The Man He Just Endorsed For President 'Probably A Sociopath' And 'Barely Human'
-
Skiing In A Madrid Shopping Centre When It's 34C Outside
-
RFK Jr. Suspends Presidential Race, Throws Support Behind Trump, Pushes Harris Conspiracy
-
Developer Tries Again To Build Starbucks Store After Second 'Charbucks' Arson Attacks In New Mexico