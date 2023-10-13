KEY POINTS Coldplay published an interview with American singer H.E.R. on its website

On the day of H.E.R.'s final scheduled show with Coldplay, she had an in-depth interview with the band where she shared what it was like to tour with them and the highlights of her experience.

In the "Interview with H.E.R." published on Coldplay's website on Thursday, the American singer revealed that one of the highlights of touring with Coldplay was spending time with K-Pop boy group BTS and Coldplay in a random town where nobody recognized them.

This revelation from her interview shed light on the story of the emoji-captioned group photo she posted in June 2022 on her Instagram account. In the snap, she posed with Chris Martin and BTS members Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope in what seemed to be an arcade.

"One highlight would have to be when we went bowling in a random town in Virginia, somewhere around Arlington," H.E.R. shared.

"It was me and Chris Martin and BTS! And nobody had any idea who we were. We had so much fun just bowling and playing in the arcade," she continued.

"It really was [amazing]." H.E.R. spilled that a guy asked Chris Martin to take a picture of him and his friend without any idea of who Chris was.

"That was pretty funny. It can be hard to have some regular normalcy when you're on the road, so to have a night like that was really cool," she said before noting that it was an amazing experience.

Meanwhile, when asked about her feelings about closing the tour with Coldplay, H.E.R. shared that it was bittersweet because she had been on tour with the band for so long.

"I'm ready to get creative and get back into just making music. But at the same time, this is an experience that I never thought I would get, and I'm so grateful to them for their kindness and just how much fun it's been," she added.

"I have no words for all of this that I've experienced, but I'm just so grateful. So I'm sad, and I'm going to miss them," she continued before saying she would be working on a new project next — a new album.

During Coldplay's "Music Of The Spheres" concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, H.E.R. took to her Instagram account to share a clip of BTS Jin's live performance of "The Astronaut" and captioned it, "WE LOVE YOU JIN! ARGENTINA HAS BEEN VIBES!"

The multi-Grammy awarded singer also performed her song "Damage" at Coldplay's Argentina concert.