Simon Servida, the co-producer of SB19's leader and 1Z Entertainment's CEO Pablo in making SB19's hit song "Gento" took to his YouTube channel to share a breakdown of how the viral track was made.

Titled "I Produced A Song With 50 Million Streams! (Gento Breakdown)," Servida opened his vlog by saying, "On May 19th, 2023, I produced a song for a Filipino boy band. The boy band is called SB19, and the song I produced for them is called 'Gento.' And little did I know [that] over the next few months, this song will go viral."

After noting down the success "Gento" had since its release, Servida shared how the making of "Gento" started.

According to him, in January 2022, SB19's Pablo messaged him on Instagram asking him if he could make some beats for the EP SB19 would be releasing at the time. Pablo told him that he wanted him to work on the beats of the main song and sent him a note detailing how he wanted the song to sound.

Per Pablo's notes, "Gento's" aim was to sound heavy and dancy. He also noted that sounds found at a mining site should be included, such as hitting rocks with a pick axe, hammers, shovels, excavators, alarms and boots walking/working on gravel.

Alongside the notes for "Gento's" beats was Pablo's demo version of the "PAGTATAG!" EP's main track, which he recorded himself.

Thinking the beat he made was "monotonous and repeating," Pablo asked for Servida's help.

To improve Pablo's beats for "Gento" in the demo version, Servida extracted Pablo's vocals and came up with a new bassline and added a simple kick and clap pattern to the song, as well as a shaker hi-hat pattern.

Then, Servida added snares, chants, melodies and other elements before sending back the updated demo to Pablo.

Meanwhile, Pablo sent feedback and asked his co-producer for a more intense, faster and heavier vibe for "Gento."

After updating/revising the demo track with new elements, drops and sounds and sending feedback, "Gento's" final beat was birthed.

According to Servida, the project he started on Jan. 29, 2022, was finished 33 hours and 14 minutes later.

Ending his vlog, Servida thanked everyone for their support. "Gento." "I'm really grateful to be a part of something like this," he said.

"Honestly, it's surreal because I'm just... I just feel like I'm making beats in this room... and now there [are] celebrities that I've known for years [who are] dancing to my music," he continued.

Listen to "Gento" and watch its music video here: