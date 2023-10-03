KEY POINTS SB19's "Gento" is among Shazam's Top 200 Songs in China, Japan, Taiwan and Mexico

"Gento" was released in May, ahead of "PAGTATAG!" EP a month later

The Filipino boy group will have a tour across Asia next

SB19 continues to dominate countries outside the Philippines with its now-viral hit, "Gento."

Twitter fan page @ATINGlobalSoc reported Tuesday that the track was making rounds on Shazam — an application used by music lovers worldwide to identify the title of a song based on a short sample that could heard from random or public places. As of late, "Gento" earned a spot in the Top 200 songs on the platform in about 12 cities across four different countries.

The user mentioned that the track was trending in China, specifically in Dalian, Xiamen, Changsha, Hangzhou, Xi'an, Guangzhou and Changchun. It also dominated two cities in Japan, Kurume and Gifu-shi, Tawiwan's Hsinchu and Yuanlin, and one city in Mexico, Adolfo López Mateos.

Aside from Shazam, "Gento" previously caught the attention of millions of users on TikTok, including K-Pop idols such as ENHYPEN's Jungwon, WEi's Kim Yohan, ATEEZ's San, and 2NE1's Minzy, among others. The track has been used in about 1.8 million videos thus far.

Meanwhile, SB19 has announced that it will be touring in countries in Asia where "Gento" became famous. Stell revealed some details of the tour during the group's stint at the "Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert" held at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines, last week. There, his fellow bandmate Josh revealed that further information would be revealed on Oct. 1 — last Saturday.

In a video announcement streamed live via SB19's official YouTube channel, the Pinoy Pop band revealed that it would be jetting off to Singapore, Thailand and Dubai for the Asia leg of its "PAGTATAG!" world tour, starting in November. But first, it will hold its highly anticipated fifth-anniversary fan meet in its home country, called "ONE ZONE," on Oct. 28.

During the livestream, the group talked about starting its own label, 1Z Entertainment. Pablo, the leader of the group, was named the CEO. This makes SB19 a self-managed artist.

Speaking on how 1Z was formed, the 29-year-old Filipino singer said, "Five years ago when SB19 was still starting, we had a dream. Together we had a dream, and that was to have Filipino music, Filipino talent, and the whole Filipino culture be pinned into the world map."

He continued, "That was one of our biggest dreams, and we felt like a lot of people around us think that the dream was so big, and they [felt] like we couldn't achieve it. But we still pursued it because we believed in each other, and that if he did our best, we would succeed."