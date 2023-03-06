KEY POINTS Zendaya made her first Paris Fashion Week appearance this season at Louis Vuitton's fall-winter show

When fans lined up outside Paris' Musee d'Orsay Monday to get a glimpse of their favorite stars attending the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023-24 ready-to-wear fashion show, it led to a massive traffic jam, causing some of the celebrity attendees to be almost late for the event, Women's Wear Daily reported.

Due to the traffic jam, the 26-year-old "Euphoria" star reportedly entered the venue just as the show was about to begin. She sat between "La La Land" star Emma Stone and Dior CEO Delphine Arnault, the outlet noted.

After the show, Zendaya spoke to WWD about her experience and said that she saw other guests getting out of their cars and sprinting toward the French museum. But she doubted that she would be able to run in her outfit.

"It would have been easier to ride a bike here," Zendaya quipped, before happily taking selfies with fans.

For the event, the Golden Globe winner, who debuted a shorter bob hairstyle in December 2022, rocked a tiger-print ensemble of short shorts, knee-high heeled boots and an open blazer that revealed a black bralette. She accessorized the look with gold jewelry and a Louis Vuitton mini monogrammed handbag.

Among the celebrities who sprinted down the street to the Louis Vuitton show were Sarah Paulson and her wife Holland Taylor.

Paulson joked about running in her Louis Vuitton heeled boots, saying, "You can't imagine the running that was happening — it wasn't pleasant."

"Even Holland in her flats, we were hoofing it," she added.

Other guests who attended the event included Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander, Chloë Grace Moretz, Gemma Chan, Jaden Smith and South Korean pop group New Jeans member Hyein.

Newly appointed Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams also made an appearance. The singer-producer is expected to present his first collection with the fashion house in June during men's fashion week in Paris.

Louis Vuitton's Monday show marked the "Dune" actress' first fashion week appearance in Paris this season. Paris Fashion Week, running from Feb. 27 to March 7, also features the latest collections of labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, and Miu Miu, among others.

Zendaya has been making award show appearances over the past weeks, including the 2023 NAACP Image Awards and last week's 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in HBO's "Euphoria."