Zendaya has joined other A-list actors who are earning seven-figure salaries per episode of their TV series, according to a new report.

Puck's Matthew Belloni, who covers the "inside conversations about money and power in Hollywood," revealed in his newsletter that Zendaya recently closed a deal with HBO to get paid about $1 million per episode of "Euphoria" Season 3. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

Zendaya made history as the youngest two-time Emmy Award winner and the first Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in drama series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in "Euphoria," which was renewed by HBO for a third season in February 2022.

The "Dune" actress became an executive producer on the coming-of-age series for its second season, making her the youngest person in Emmy history to receive a nomination for producing at age 25.

Belloni also reported that "Dopesick" star Michael Keaton, "Shining Girls" actress Elisabeth Moss, "Ted Lasso" lead Jason Sudeikis, "1923's" Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and "The Terminal List's" Chris Pratt also earned seven-figure salaries per episode of their respective series.

While it is unclear how much HBO paid the "Euphoria" cast in previous seasons, Zendaya's co-star Sydney Sweeney hinted that it wasn't as much as fans expected, despite the show's massive success.

"They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2022 interview. "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5% to my lawyer, 10% to my agents, 3% or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage."

Zendaya and her representatives have not publicly addressed her reported salary jump. But W magazine reported that news regarding negotiations and salaries are often dished to Hollywood "sources," making it difficult to determine the accurate sums.

The magazine noted that, if confirmed, Zendaya's new salary would make her the highest-paid Black actress in television history based on per-episode wage. "Black Panther" star Angela Bassett currently holds the title for network television, reportedly earning $450,000 for each episode of Fox's "911."

Zendaya has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of her fortune was amassed from her big movie deals, including 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," where she reportedly earned $10 million for bonuses alone. She also has beauty and fashion endorsement deals with CoverGirl, Lancôme, Tommy Hilfiger and Valentino, among others.

Further details about "Euphoria" Season 3 have yet to be announced.