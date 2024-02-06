KEY POINTS Standalone Israel aid bill fails in the House.

Bipartisan split: 203 Republicans and 46 Democrats for, 166 Democrats and 14 Republicans against.

Bill aimed to bypass the committee process and secure quick passage.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected a standalone package providing $17.6 billion in military assistance to Israel, falling short of the two-thirds majority required under an expedited procedural vote.

The 250-180 vote reflected a bipartisan split, with 203 Republicans and 46 Democrats supporting the measure, while 166 Democrats and 14 Republicans opposed it. CBS news reported.

In a statement, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, characterized the vote as "a disappointing rebuke to our closest ally in the Middle East at their time of great need." He emphasized the Republican party's willingness to address previous Democratic concerns by presenting a "clean, standalone bill" and accused Democrats of shifting their stance.

"It is clear they are now committed to using Israel aid as leverage to force through other priorities that do not enjoy nearly the same degree of consensus," Johnson's statement read. He further criticized the tactic of "leveraging Israel aid as it fights for survival" as being wrong.

The bill, brought forward amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, aimed to provide direct military aid to Israel. However, it bypassed the usual committee process and faced criticism from both parties for potentially hindering broader bipartisan negotiations on a larger aid package including Israel, Ukraine, and other areas.

Biden had already threatened to veto the standalone bill, stating in a February 5th statement that it "undermines ongoing bipartisan efforts" and does not reflect the broader U.S.-Israel strategic partnership.