KEY POINTS YG Entertainment will hold a dance cover contest for Treasure's T5 "Move" pre-debut single

Participants may enter the contest from July 1 to 25 by uploading their dance covers on YouTube

T5 is slated to make its debut in July

YG Entertainment just announced that Treasure's T5 will be holding a dance cover contest for its pre-debut single "Move," and fans — known as Teume — are free to join with just two easy steps.

To celebrate the track's release, the South Korea-based agency dropped the full mechanics of the contest on Weverse Sunday and revealed that a total of three teams would take home a cash prize from the KRW 20 million ($15,359) prize pool.

Participants may enter the contest from July 1 to 25 by following these steps:

Film a full-length dance cover of T5's "Move," to be uploaded on YouTube with the hashtags: #TREASURE #트레저 #T5 #T5_MOVE #MOVE_DanceCoverContest. Fill out the application form here.

The instructions noted that only videos turned public on the streaming giant would be acknowledged. However, participants may also opt to use already uploaded videos as their submission to the contest.

The winning team would be selected based on the criteria of 50% from YG Entertainment's evaluation and 50% from the total views on YouTube. The grand prize amounts to KRW 10 million ($7,678), while the second and third prizes cost KRW 6 million ($4,607) and KRW 4 million ($3,072), respectively.

Winners will be announced on Aug. 1, Tuesday (KST) across Treasure's official social media accounts.

Yang Hyun Suk — the founder of one of the big four entertainment labels in South Korea — announced that the company would be debuting a Treasure unit called T5 earlier this month. The group consists of members So Jung Hwan, Junkyu, Yoon Jaehyuk, Doyoung, and Jihoon.

Yang explained how the group was formed in a video announcement: "I asked the Treasure members to raise their hand if they thought they were the most handsome [within the group], and that's how this unit of five members was formed."

T5 will debut a month before Treasure's full-group comeback. Jihoon, Asahi, Yoshi, Choi Hyun Suk, Junkyu, Haruto, Jung Hwan, Jaehyuk, Doyoung, and Jeongwoo are expected to release a full-length album in August.

"This upcoming full-length album by Treasure will consist entirely of new songs," promise. It's a 'REBOOT.' I feel like TREASURE will be reborn [through this comeback]. You know how when we turn a computer off and on again, we call it 'rebooting'? I think you can safely look forward to [this album]," the music executive said of the group's comeback.

"Move" was released as part of T5's pre-debut activities. Its dance practice video was released Tuesday last week, accumulating 16 million views and 473,000 likes as of press time.

In preparation for the dance cover contest, participants may check out the full-length video below.