KEY POINTS South Korean entertainment companies earn a lot of money from YouTube

BLACKPINK is reportedly the highest-earning K-Pop girl group channel per month

HYBE LABELS reportedly has the highest estimated monthly earnings

Most K-Pop artists and groups created YouTube channels to share music videos and behind-the-scenes vlogs to build a connection with their fans, garnering them millions of views and subscribers that also translate to monetary gains.

On Wednesday, Twitter account @viraltakes posted the estimated monthly earnings of the most subscribed K-Pop YouTube channels.

BLACKPINK, BANGTANTV and HYBE LABELS, which have the most YouTube subscribers — 90.5 million, 76 million and 72 million YouTube subscribers, respectively, reportedly earn up to $1.5 million monthly.

Estimated monthly earnings of the most subscribed K-Pop YouTube Channels (via noxinfluencer):



1) BLACKPINK (90.5M): $1.2M

2) BANGTANTV (76M): $526K

3) HYBE LABELS (72M): $1.5M

4) SMTOWN (32M): $529K

5) JYPE (27.6M): $780K

6) 1theK (24.6M): $280K

7) PSY (18.2M): $177K

8) TWICE… — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) August 8, 2023

According to the post, HYBE LABELS has estimated monthly earnings of $1.5 million, the highest on the list, even though it's the third channel with the highest subscriber count.

The HYBE LABELS channel on the video-streaming platform houses the music videos of different K-Pop groups and artists under HYBE, including SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, BTS, BOYNEXTDOOR, &TEAM, fromis_9 and MIDNATT, among many others.

Next to HYBE LABELS is BLACKPINK's channel, which reportedly earns $1.2 million monthly from YouTube.

BLACKPINK's channel has six videos with billion views, including the group's most-viewed "DDU-DU DDU-DU" music video with over 2.1 billion views, the "Kill This Love" music video with over 1.8 billion views, "Boombayah" with over 1.6 billion views, the "How You Like That" dance performance with over 1.4 billion views, the "As If It's Your Last" music video with over 1.3 billion views and the "How You Like That" music video with over 1.2 billion views.

JYP Entertainment's YouTube channel, which has 27.6 million subscribers, is reportedly the channel with the third-highest monthly earnings on the list, with $780,000.

The channel is the content hub of JYP Entertainment's artists' music videos and other video content, as well as JYP's reality shows. These include K-Pop groups ITZY, BOY STORY, NMIXX, Stray Kids, TWICE, 2PM, NiziU and XDinary Heroes, among many others, and reality shows like "Nizi Project" and "A2K."

SMTOWN and BANGTANTV, with 32 million and 76 million subscribers, respectively, reportedly earn over $520,000 each per month — $529,000 and $526,000 estimated monthly earnings, to be specific.

It is followed by the Stray Kids group channel with 13.7 million subscribers that reportedly earns $426,000 per month on YouTube.

1theK and TWICE's channels reportedly follow with $280,000 and $239,000 estimated monthly earnings, respectively.

PSY and BIGBANG are reportedly the ninth and tenth highest-earning K-Pop channels, with $177,000 and $106,000 estimated monthly earnings, respectively.

In 2021, the BANGTANTV YouTube channel, which had 57 million subscribers at the time, reportedly brought in an estimated $16.4 million in that year alone, according to Forbes Korea, per Koreaboo. That's an estimated $8.2 million in earnings per month.